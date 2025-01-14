Ernest P. Goodman, age 89, of Wickliffe, Indiana, passed away surrounded by family at 11:05 a.m. on Monday, January 13, 2025, at Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center in Jasper, Indiana.

Ernie was born in Dubois, Indiana, on June 23, 1935, to Theodore and Leona (Zehr) Goodman. He married Marietta Carnahan on October 19, 1957. She preceded him in death on May 25, 2007.

He was a United States Army Veteran.

He was a farm manager for Patoka Valley and then worked at Jasper Engines until retirement.

Ernie enjoyed fishing, gardening, and staying busy.

He is survived by one daughter, Donna Ralston, Bicknell, IN, two grandsons, five great grandchildren, two sisters, Carol (Neil) Gehlhausen, St. Anthony, IN, Inez (Dallas) Knies, Jasper, IN, one brother, Jack Goodman, Celestine, IN, and companion, Mary Waters, Jasper, IN.

Preceding him in death besides his wife, is one daughter, Diane Goodman, two sisters, Pauline Sermersheim, Nancy Eichmiller, and one brother, Eugene Goodman.

A memorial service will be held at a later date at St. Peter’s UCC at Dubois, Indiana.

