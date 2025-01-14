David L. Knust, 69, of Ferdinand, passed away on Sunday, January 12th at Memorial Hospital and Healthcare Center in Jasper.

David was born August 25, 1955 in Huntingburg to Ernest and Catherine (Jahn) Knust. David was a member of St. Meinrad Knights of Columbus #5199 and Christ the King Parish, St. Ferdinand Church. He enjoyed auctions, farming and raising cows. He liked spending time with his nieces and nephews.

David is survived by his mother, Catherine Knust of Ferdinand; three brothers, Kenny Knust and John (Marcy) Knust both of Ferdinand, Gary (Rhonda) Knust of St. Anthony; one sister, Diane Heilers of Ferdinand; nieces, Amber, Mandy, Kelli, Lisa, Kayla, Jenna and a nephew, Phillip.

David was preceded in death by his father, Ernest Knust.

Funeral services will be held Friday, January 17th at 10:00 AM in St. Ferdinand Church. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

Friends may call Thursday at Becher Funeral Home in Ferdinand from 3-7:00 PM and also on Friday morning at the funeral home from 7-9:30 AM.

