In a social media post on Tuesday morning, the Spencer County Sheriff’s Office announced the addition of a newly repurposed command vehicle to its fleet. Originally part of Spencer County Emergency Medical Services, the vehicle has been transformed to address larger scenes and provide critical support during emergencies.

The upgraded command vehicle is outfitted with traffic control devices, enhanced first aid supplies, and other essential tools to improve public safety efforts. Beyond emergency response, the vehicle will be a visible presence at local fairs, parades, and large community events, serving as a platform to share public safety information and promote drug- and alcohol-free initiatives.

The Sheriff’s Office expressed pride in repurposing the vehicle to better serve Spencer County residents and thanked Klem Signs for designing its updated appearance.