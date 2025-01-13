On January 9, 2025, thirty probationary troopers graduated from the 86th Indiana State Police Academy.

Probationary troopers now begin their next phase of instruction, a three-month field training period, working alongside veteran troopers. Field training aims to give troopers a practical application to the training they received throughout the formal academy. After field training, the troopers will be assigned an Indiana State Police patrol vehicle and begin solo patrol. These troopers have completed over 1,200 hours of structured training in law enforcement techniques and hands-on, scenario-based training at the Indiana State Police Recruit Academy. Their curriculum included criminal law instruction, emergency vehicle operations, psychology, traffic law, crash investigation, self-defense, first responder, and other general law enforcement-related training.

The new trooper assigned to the Jasper Post is Levi S. Hupp.

Trooper Hupp is a 2004 graduate of Southridge High School in Huntingburg, Indiana. After high school, Hupp joined the Air Force and retired after 20 years of service. Hupp also earned an associate degree in Criminal Justice and Education and Training Management from the Community College of the Air Force. Trooper Hupp resides in Dubois County, Indiana with his wife Sara and two small children. After completing the FTO program, Hupp will be primarily assigned to Perry and Spencer County. Trooper Hupp was also the Superintendent’s Award recipient for the 86th Recruit Academy. The Superintendent’s Award is presented to graduates with high leadership ability and high-test scores, and they are rated top recruits by peers and academy staff.

Individuals seeking information on a career as an Indiana State Trooper should visit the website at www.indianatrooper.com . This website will provide a detailed synopsis of the application process and career information about the Indiana State Police Department.