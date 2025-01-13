On January 11, 2025, at 7:15 p.m., Deputy Eric Powell stopped a Black Kia Soul for speeding on US 41 near County Road 925 South. Deputy Powell approached the driver, identified as 44-year-old Jason Senger of Boonville. During the interaction, Deputy Powell detected the odor of raw marijuana emanating from the vehicle. Mr. Senger voluntarily surrendered the marijuana, after which Deputy Powell returned to his vehicle to further investigate.

A records check through the Bureau of Motor Vehicles revealed that Mr. Senger was driving with a suspended license as a Habitual Traffic Violator, and the license plate on the Kia Soul was expired. Deputy Powell subsequently arrested Mr. Senger and transported him to the Gibson County Jail.

He was charged with Operating a Vehicle While a Habitual Traffic Violator and Possession of Marijuana.

Additionally, Mr. Senger received citations for speeding and driving with an expired registration.