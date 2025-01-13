David Eugene Morris, age 67, of Santa Claus, passed away on January 10, 2025, at his residence.

He was born May 29, 1957, in Tell City, to Arthur and Maebel (Scarborough) Morris; and married Lindy Coon on August 12, 1978. He was preceded in death by his parents.

He is survived by his wife, Lindy Morris; one daughter, Terra Marshall; one son, Timothy Morris; three siblings, Arthur Morris, Jr., John (Colleen) Morris and Alan Morris; four grandchildren, Breanne Ellis, Nicholas Marshall, Brayden Marshall and Dalylah Lauer; and by one great-grandchild, Bentley Sisk.

Funeral services for David Eugene Morris will be held at 1:00 p.m., C.S.T., Friday, January 17, 2025, at Rainey Funeral Home in Dale. Burial will follow at Dale Cemetery.

Visitation will be held from 12:00-1:00 p.m., on Friday, prior to the service at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society. Condolences may be shared online at: www.raineyfuneralhome.com