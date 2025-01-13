Debra Lynn Chamness, 69, of Otwell, passed away at her home January 11, 2025. She was born September 7, 1955 to Luther and Norma (Willis) Craig in Washington, IN. Debbie graduated from Otwell High School Class of 1973. She was a homemaker and co-owner and operator of the Chamness Service Station in Otwell, IN. Debbie was a faithful member of the Otwell United Methodist Church and the Social Butterfly Club in Otwell, IN. She loved cats and dogs. Her favorite hobbies included gardening, canning, and attending the concerts of country, gospel, and rock tribute groups.

Debbie is survived by her husband, Roger Chamness of Otwell; son, Jeff Chamness of Otwell; daughter, Angie Chamness of Otwell; brothers, Jerry (Patty) Craig and Gordon (Grace) Craig; a sister, Patsy Gilham; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

She is preceded in death by her parents.

Services for Debbie will take place at 1 PM EST on Wednesday, January 15, at Otwell United Methodist Church in Otwell with visitation from 10 AM EST until service time. Pastor John Baylor will be officiating and burial will follow at Otwell Cemetery. Harris Funeral Home is entrusted with care.