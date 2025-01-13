Faye Stephens, age 87, of Ferdinand, passed away at 12:20 a.m., Saturday, January 11, 2025, at Scenic Hills at the Monastery.

She was born December 14, 1937, in Gentryville, to Hovey and Beulah (McCoy) Rhoades; and married Charles E. Stephens on June 14, 1958, in Gentryville. Faye graduated from Chrisney High School in 1955; and worked at Windell’s Café in Dale.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles, who passed away in 2003; granddaughters, Brooke and Brooklyn Balbach; grandson, Christopher Schmidt; son-in-law, Ryan Marshall; and siblings, Emogene Widmer, Irene Rhineburger, Kaye Bockting, Betty Anderson, Marie Kunard, Sandy Bitz, and Frank Rhoades.

She is survived by six children, Rita Balbach of Dale, Sue Marshall of Dale, Barbara Tempel of Holland, Charles Ray (Kimberly) Stephens of Dale, Jim Stephens of Santa Claus, and Julie (Tony) McGuire of Orleans; two siblings, Shirley Bailey of Boonville and Ruth Neuman of Westville, Illinois; and by twelve grandchildren and thirteen great-grandchildren, with one on the way.

Funeral services for Faye Stephens will be held at 1:30 p.m., C.S.T., Thursday, January 16, 2025, at Rainey Funeral Home in Dale. Burial will follow at Garden of Memories Cemetery in Gentryville. Pastor Charlotte Lee Jenkins will officiate the service.

Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. – 1:30 p.m., on Thursday, prior to the service at the funeral home. Condolences may be shared online at: www.raineyfuneralhome.com.