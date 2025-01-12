Matthew R. Eyler, age 40, of Jasper, Indiana, passed away on Friday, January 10, 2025, at Ascension St. Vincent Hospital in Evansville, Indiana.

Matt was born in Crawfordsville, Indiana, on May 4, 1984, to Kenneth “Rick” and Beverly J. (Miller) Eyler. He married Abra Terwiske on April 12, 2008, at St Isidore Parish- St. Celestine Catholic Church.

He was a 2002 graduate of Crawfordsville High School. He was a natural athlete and played basketball, soccer, golf, and baseball, and was in performing arts.

He was a man of many trades. He was a pressman at a printing company, and owned his own business called “Eyler and Sons” lawn care, construction, and maintenance supervisor.

Matt was a Jasper Youth basketball and baseball coach and Holy Trinity basketball coach. In all stages of his son’s life, he coached his children. He positively impacted the community. If there was ever a moment when a sporting event needed a volunteer, Matt was there.

He was full of life, had a contagious personality, and a smile that could light up a room. He was a person you could count on and did not hesitate to help anyone in need. To know him was to love him.

He was a member of Holy Family Catholic Church.

Matt enjoyed all sports and had a competitive nature. He enjoyed playing golf with his family and friends and taking his boys to shoot basketball. He loved playing pickleball with his family and his children’s friends. Above all, he was a devoted husband, father, son, brother, uncle, and friend.

He is survived by his wife of 15 years, Abra Eyler, Jasper; two sons: Noah and Camden Eyler, mother, Bev Eyler, Crawfordsville; sister, Amanda (Trevor) Hohenstein, Crawfordsville; mother-in-law, Sandra Terwiske, two sisters-in-law: Tessa (Cory) Taylor and Gia (Craig) Maier, four nieces: Sydney, Rozzi, Olive, and Maxwell, five nephews: Dylan, Carter, Decker, Roman, and Tripp.

He is preceded in death by his father, Rick Eyler, and father-in-law, Timothy H. Terwiske.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Matthew R. Eyler will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, January 17, 2025, at Holy Family Catholic Church in Jasper, Indiana. A burial will be held at a later date.

A visitation will be held from 2:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, January 16th, at the Becher-Kluesner downtown chapel.

Memorial contributions may be made to Jasper Youth Sports, Holy Trinity Catholic School, or a favorite charity.

Online condolences may be made to www.becherkluesner.com.