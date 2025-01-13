Marilyn Ann Harper, 86, of Dale, passed away on January 10th at Memorial Hospital and Healthcare Center in Jasper.

Marilyn was born July 30, 1938 in Dale to Raymond and Olivia (Strohmeyer) Wahl. She married Billy Frank Harper on October 25,1958 in St. Joseph Catholic Church in Dale; he passed away on November 19, 2012. She attended Dale High School and was a member of the class of 1956. Marilyn was a member of St. Frances of Assisi Parish, St. Joseph Church. She was a member of the Ladies Auxiliary at Dale American Legion Post 444. Marilyn was very active in her parish and a member of the Ladies Sodality. She enjoyed being with her friends and family.

Marilyn is survived by two daughters, Lisa (Sam) Helming of Santa Claus and Mary Mangan of New Boston; two sons, Paul (Sandy) Harper of Greer, SC and Joe (Renae) Harper of Santa Claus; seven grandchildren, Travis Helming of Newburgh, Ben Helming of Sarasota, FL, Emily (Dan) Durcholz of Huntingburg, Sarah Mangan of Indianapolis, Grace Mangan of Bloomington, Adele Harper and Carsten King both of Santa Claus; three great-grandchildren, Andersen Helming, Everly and Addison Durcholz; sister in-law, Barbara (Leland) Ranger of Valparaiso; brother in-law, Doug (Ruth) Harper of Newburgh.

Marilyn was preceded in death by her husband, Billy Frank Harper and a daughter, Judith Kay Harper in infancy.

Funeral services will be Thursday, January 16th at 10:30 AM CST in St. Joseph Catholic Church in Dale. Burial will follow in Dale Cemetery.

Friends may call at the church on Thursday from 8:00 AM CST until time of services.

Becher Funeral Home in Ferdinand has been entrusted with arrangements. Flower requests should be made through Family Roots Nursery. Online condolences may be shared at www.becherfuneralhome.com