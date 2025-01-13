The Memorial Hospital Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center (MHHCC), is pleased to announce the addition of Dr. Christian Duncheon and Kendra Rottet to their Board of Directors.

“We are excited to welcome Dr. Duncheon and Kendra to the Foundation’s Board of Directors,” said Michael Kern, Memorial Hospital Foundation Board Chairperson. “The expertise both will bring from their experience caring for our hospital’s patients will be valuable as our board makes decisions on how the Memorial Hospital Foundation can make the best impact for health care in our community.”

Dr. Christian Duncheon is a member of the active medical staff at MHHCC, serving as a physician in the Emergency Room. Dr. Duncheon is originally from Daviess County and is married to Dr. Breanne Duncheon. Together, they have a toddler, Reagan. Dr. Duncheon has been serving patients in our community for nearly 3.5 years.

Kendra Rottet is the Clinical Manager of the Post-Surgical Unit at MHHCC and has been a caregiver at the hospital for 24 years. She is a past recipient of the Transformational Nursing Leadership Award and has received the Little Company of Mary Award for demonstrating the hospital’s core values in her daily work. Kendra, her husband Jon, and their son, Henry, reside in Jasper. She will also serve on the board’s Executive Committee as Secretary.

Dr. Duncheon and Kendra join 16 other community members and Memorial Hospital staff who serve on the Foundation’s board: Keith Miller (Foundation President), Michael Kern (Board Chairperson), Tina Weisman (Vice-Chairperson), Chad Hoffman (Treasurer), Sr. Renee Cunningham, LCM, Rachel Huls, Sarah Leonard, Susan Mann, Kathy Sigler, Sonya Seufert, Steve Wigand, Ex-Officio Members Deidra Church, James Huebner, and Alisha Schwenk, and Emeritus Members E. Kyle Bennett and Bill Rubino.

“I would like to thank our outgoing board members, Dr. Kristi Nord and Ted Miller, for their work and commitment to furthering the mission of the Memorial Hospital Foundation,” said Deidra Church, Memorial Hospital Foundation Director. “Dr. Duncheon and Kendra are tremendous additions to the board, and we are excited to welcome them to our team!”

Since 1974, the Memorial Hospital Foundation has been a beacon of hope, stewarding philanthropic gifts to advance Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center’s services, assist patients in need, and support the communities it serves. The Foundation’s impact is evident, having assisted over 10,000 patients and granted over $800,000 in funds in the last fiscal year, all thanks to the generosity of our donors.

For more information on the Memorial Hospital Foundation, like its Facebook page, visit www.mhhcc.org/giving, or call 812-996-8426.