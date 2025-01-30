The Jasper Municipal Water Department is currently working on a water main break in front of 2502 Howard Drive. The water will be turned off or water pressure may be low while the repairs are being made. The anticipated time to restore service will be dependent upon the severity of the main break, which could take several hours to repair.

Currently, no boil advisory is being issued. Communication will be updated as more information becomes available.

If you have any questions concerning this issue, please feel free to contact the Jasper Water Department at 812-482-5252.

The Water Department thanks the public for their patience.