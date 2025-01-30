The Jasper Jaycees recently held their first-ever Year-End Awards Ceremony on January 4, bringing members together to celebrate the outstanding contributions of their peers. Several members were honored with special awards for their dedication, leadership, and community involvement:

Heart of Gold Award – Janelle Taylor

This award recognizes kindness and compassion. Janelle Taylor, a member for over six years and the 2025 Treasurer, was this year’s recipient. She works at German American Bank and helps manage her family’s business, Electric Graffiti Tattoo Studio. Beyond her professional roles, Taylor serves as a board member for Operation Mind, Body, and Soul Corp., a nonprofit supporting veterans’ mental health and Creating Community Connections, which provides peer support groups and mental health resources. Taylor is a dedicated volunteer for Toys for Tots, Dubois County Relay for Life, and the Dubois County Humane Society.

Her involvement with the Jasper Jaycees has allowed her to connect with the community, form lasting friendships, and show her children the value of giving back. Taylor’s favorite events include the Strassenfest Bier Garten, Golf Scramble, and Easter Egg Hunt.

Comedian Award – Lucius Olsen

This award honors the member who keeps everyone laughing. Lucius Olsen, an active Jaycees member for nine years, is the 2025 Local Director. Known for his quick wit, Olsen works at Jasper Engines and Transmissions. He enjoys fishing, camping, and riding his motorcycle.

Married to Mary Olsen, the 2025 Vice President, Lucius treasures his time with their son and values the connections he’s made through Jaycees events, especially the Beer Garden.

Behind the Scenes Award – Justin Roettger

This award celebrates quiet dedication and hard work. Roettger, a three-year member, works at Briggeman’s Body Shop in Washington. He enjoys fishing, working on cars, playing golf, and spending time outdoors with his children. His favorite events include the Strassenfest Beer Garden and Golf Scramble, where he finds joy in giving back to the community.

The highest honor for exceptional service was awarded to Eric Hopf, a member since 2014. Hopf has held numerous leadership roles, including Vice President, Treasurer, Secretary, and Local Director. He also manages the Strassenfest Beer Garden, which he describes as a highlight of his Jaycees experience.

Hopf values the friendships and unforgettable moments he’s gained through the organization. Outside of Jaycees, he enjoys supporting local businesses and participating in fundraisers.

Sidekick Award – Madelyn Blaize

This award recognizes the ultimate team player. Blaize, a member since 2019, served as Treasurer from 2020 to 2022 and has been President since 2022. She works in the Financial Advisory Group at Springs Valley Bank.

Blaize credits the Jaycees for meaningful connections and friendships that have enriched her life. She encourages anyone considering joining to leap, emphasizing the importance of getting involved early.

For those interested in learning more about the Jasper Jaycees or becoming a member, contact Madelyn Blaize at jasperjaycees@outlook.com.