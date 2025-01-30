On January 29, 2025, at approximately 9:30 p.m., Pike County Sheriff’s Deputies Kane Osgatharp and Alyssa Lee responded to a domestic dispute. Upon arrival, deputies ensured everyone at the scene was safe and began investigating the situation.

During the investigation, deputies developed probable cause to search the residence for potential narcotics activity. After securing a search warrant, they discovered multiple pieces of drug paraphernalia, marijuana, and more than 11 grams of methamphetamine.

Domestic dispute calls are among the most dangerous for law enforcement, often involving heightened risks due to the presence of alcohol or drugs. The Indiana State Police and Petersburg Police Department assisted in the operation.

Authorities commended the teamwork and efforts of Deputies Osgatharp and Lee for their work in ensuring public safety.