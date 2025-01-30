The Saint Meinrad Alumni Association will hold its 11th annual Saint Meinrad Day of Service on Saturday, March 8, featuring 13 service projects in 10 communities across multiple states.

The event offers an opportunity for alumni of Saint Meinrad Seminary and School of Theology, as well as oblates, friends, and local residents, to dedicate time to serving their communities.

Since the initiative began in 2014, the event’s theme has remained “Ora et Labora” (pray and work). In addition to volunteer efforts, participants incorporate moments of prayer into the day, including Mass or the Liturgy of the Hours. A special prayer written by Archabbot Kurt Stasiak, OSB, will also be part of the day’s observance.

This year’s service locations include Bloomington, Indiana; Copley, Ohio; Denver, Colorado; Evansville, Indiana; Indianapolis, Indiana (two projects); Louisville, Kentucky (two projects); New Albany, Indiana (two projects); New York City, New York; St. Meinrad, Indiana; and Toledo, Ohio.

Volunteers can register online for specific projects by February 26 at Saint Meinrad’s Alumni Website. There is no cost to participate, and each volunteer will receive a complimentary Saint Meinrad Day of Service t-shirt, courtesy of the Alumni Association.

For additional details, contact the Alumni Office at 812-357-6501 or reach out via email at eevans@saintmeinrad.edu.