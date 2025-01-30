Charles “Charlie” W. Wineinger, age 90, of Jasper, Indiana, passed away peacefully at 3:55 p.m. on Wednesday, January 29, 2025, at Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center in Jasper, Indiana.

Charlie was born on October 26, 1934, to Arthur and Lula (Fox) Wineinger. He married Violet Ann Smith on April 5, 1958, in French Lick, Indiana. She preceded him in death on November 18, 2021.

He was an army veteran who was stationed in Colorado Springs during the Korean War.

He retired after many years from manufacturing at General Motors.

He was a member of the United Auto Workers and the American Legion Post #147.

Charlie had a great sense of humor and loved to make people laugh. He enjoyed attending auctions, farmwork, yardwork, and feeding wildlife

He is survived by two children: Debbie (Kenny) Bextermueller, Cabot, Arkansas; and Shanna Zalabak, St. Charles, Missouri; three grandchildren: Angelia Herman, Marysville, Washington; Kristen (Ben) DeClerk, Little Rock, Arkansas; Maria (Zac) Norman, Cabot, Arkansas; one great-grandson, Luke Norman, nieces and nephews and his beloved dog, Angel.

Besides his wife, he is preceded in death by two brothers: Ivan and Bob Wineinger.

A graveside service for Charles “Charlie” W. Wineinger will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, February 11, 2025, at Mt. Lebanon Cemetery in French Lick, Indiana. The American Legion Post #147 will perform military graveside rites.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children Hospital.

Online condolences may be made at www.becherkluesner.com.