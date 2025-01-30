The Jasper Strassenfest Committee has announced the theme and Hoffmarschalls for the 47th Annual Jasper Strassenfest to be held July 31 – August 3 in downtown Jasper. This year’s theme will be “40th Anniversary of the Jasper/Pfaffenweiler Sister Cities Partnership” which will be reflected on the button design for the 47th Annual event. Former longtime Jasper Mayor’s Executive Assistant, Lois Kuntz, and Assistant to the Pfaffenweiler Mayor, Diana Treyer, will represent the Sister Cities Partnership as Co-Hoffmarschalls. Corie Eckerle will serve in her first year as Strassenfest Chairman.

The theme celebrates the continuation of a strong partnership that rests on the pillars of common origin and heritage between Jasper, Indiana, and Pfaffenweiler, Germany. In 1846, residents of Pfaffenweiler, Germany, settled in Jasper, Indiana. In 1984, 138 years later, residents of Dubois County returned to Pfaffenweiler and asked the community to be a Jasper Sister City. The Sister City relationship between Pfaffenweiler and Jasper was finalized in 1985.

The Strassenfest Committee chose the theme to show appreciation for the people who have worked over the past 40 years to facilitate programs and events to cultivate an appreciation of our culture and enhance the lives of the people who call our communities home. They are excited to welcome several Pfaffenweiler residents to Jasper who will participate in various events throughout this year’s Strassenfest.

Co-Hoffmarschalls Lois Kuntz and Diana Treyer will be recognized at opening ceremonies and will represent the Sister Cities Partnership in Sunday’s Strassenfest parade. In addition to their roles within their respective Mayor’s offices, Diana and Lois have both been an integral part of the Partnership Committee. Through their positions, they spent many hours planning, evaluating, organizing, and executing activities to bring our communities closer.

Information for non-profit organizations interested in running a booth or event at the 2025 Jasper Strassenfest will be available on February 1st at jasperstrassenfest.org. Sponsorship inquiries and general questions about the Strassenfest can be directed to the Jasper Chamber of Commerce at 812-482-6866.