Robert “Bob” Fuhrman, Jr., age 68, of Jasper, passed away Wednesday, January 29, 2025.

He was born March 2, 1956, in Jasper, to Robert Fuhrman, Sr. and Viola (Egbert) Buechlein; and married Renee Knies.  Bob was preceded in death by his father, Robert Sr.; and stepfather, Roman Buechlein.

He is survived by his wife, Renee Fuhrman of Jasper; son, Bailey Fuhrman of Jasper; mother, Viola Buechlein of Winslow; and siblings, Jeffrey Fuhrman of Anchorage, Alaska, Deberah Fleck, and Cindy Neukam both of Jasper and Pamela Bolin of Winslow.

Services will be announced at a later date. 

Rainey Funeral Home in Dale has been entrusted with handling the arrangements. 

Condolences may be shared online at: raineyfuneralhome.com

