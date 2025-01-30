A new study released by the Indiana Destination Development Corporation (IDDC) shows the Indiana tourism industry’s remarkable growth throughout 2023 and its cemented role as a significant driver of economic vitality and job creation.

Here are some of the highlights of the report:

Total Indiana visitor volume grew 1.2% in 2023 from 80.8 to 81.7 million person-trips, normalizing growth after two years of strong recovery;

Visitor spending grew by 7% from $15.1B to $16.2B, marking a recovery back to pre-pandemic levels of spending;

Spending per visitor rose to $198;

Tourism generated $3B in federal, state, and local taxes; Federal: $1.293B; State: $1.053B; Local: $693M.

Indiana tourism supported 208,500 full and part-time jobs;

Business and international travel recovery has lagged the broader recovery but growth in both segments excelled in 2023;

Indiana is on pace with national recovery in tourism GDP and jobs;

Indiana’s domestic and international business spending has recovered faster than the U.S.

The study was commissioned by the IDDC and conducted by Rockport Analytics, an independent market research and consulting company specializing in economic impact and feasibility studies for the travel, tourism, and hospitality industries. The methodology employed by this study is in accordance with industry best practices and aligns economic impact data at the state and local levels with rigorous methodological standards that are recognized as the highest in the industry.

The study used data on Indiana visitor spending derived from multiple sources including Longwoods International, Reach Market Planning, and the U.S. Commerce Department’s National Travel & Tourism Office. It was then reconciled with Bureau of Labor Statistics reported employment data, Indiana Department of Revenue reported tax receipts, and secondary sources such as Smith Travel Research.

The full report can be found at VisitIndiana.com.