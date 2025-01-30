The Vincennes University RN to Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN) degree has received acclaim for its excellence, with Nurse.org ranking it among the top three nursing programs in Indiana.

Ranked No. 3 in Indiana, VU’s RN-to-BSN online program helps registered nurses gain the skills and knowledge needed for leadership and management roles. VU continues to establish itself as a leader in nursing education by offering registered nurses the ability to earn a bachelor’s degree 100 percent online, making it a perfect choice for students who need flexible schedules.

RNs studying at VU can continue working while striving to achieve a bachelor’s degree. They have the option of completing the RN-to-BSN degree online in as little as 16 months or extending their length of study for up to five years.

There is an increasing demand for nurses with a bachelor’s degree. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the employment of registered nurses holding a BSN is expected to grow by 6 percent from 2023 to 2033, faster than the average growth for all occupations. The median salary for a nurse in Indiana is $92,565.

VU’s RN-to-BSN program continues to stand out as one of the best in the nation. The program earned a pair of prestigious rankings from Forbes Advisor last year; placing them among the Best RN-to-BSN Online Programs in 2024 and one of the Best Affordable RN-to-BSN Online Programs of 2024.

VU also offers a degree that helps licensed practical nurses elevate their careers. The LPN to BSN Completion is a hybrid bachelor’s degree program that allows students to live and work where job opportunities are due to the flexibility of the hybrid learning schedule.

VU has many pathways to nursing careers, including an Associate of Science Nursing degree program and a Practical Nursing Certificate that prepares students for entry-level nursing positions in various healthcare settings.