According to meteorologists, sunrises and sunsets are better for viewing in winter, thanks to different types of scattering, reflection, and refraction of light. The shorter days also mean families can wake up later and still enjoy beautiful winter sunrises together.

To help create lasting memories, photo book company Mixbook surveyed 3,123 respondents to identify the best spots across America to witness a winter sunrise or morning colors.

Indiana had 4 locations among the top 100 spots to watch a winter sunrise or witness beautiful morning colors. From the local area, Hemlock Cliffs located in the Hoosier National Forest in English took home place #68.

The hidden canyon in southern Indiana was chosen for providing a breathtaking experience, with towering sandstone cliffs and waterfalls catching the soft morning light. Additionally, when lower winter temperatures are in play, frost-covered ferns and icicles hang from the rock formations; creating a magical scene as the sun’s rays filter through the rugged landscape.

To see the top 10 spots across America, visit mixbook.com/inspiration/winter-sunrise-destinations.