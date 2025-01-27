Spring Mill State Park will be offering a battle reenactment that explores the hardships winter presented for soldiers of the Civil War on February 22nd and 23rd.

This event takes place at the Pioneer Village from 11 AM until 3 PM each day with “Abraham Lincoln” (a reenactor provided by Lawrence County Tourism) giving a speech at 12:45 PM in the Gristmill each day. A winter tactical battle reenactment will be presented at 2 PM on each day as well, with guests being directed to the viewing areas to safely view the battle at 1:45 PM.

Both before and after the battle reenactments, visitors can tour the village and visit with Lincoln, talk to soldiers, and get warmed by the fires.

Park admission is $7 per vehicle for in-state residents and $9 per vehicle for out-of-state residents. Annual Entrance Passes for 2025 are also available for purchase.

For more information, contact Coletta Prewitt at 812-849-3534 or springmillstatepark@dnr.IN.gov.