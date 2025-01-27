Esther C. Hasenour, age 92, of St. Anthony, Indiana, passed away at 12:24 a.m. on Sunday, January 26, 2025, at her home surrounded by family.

Esther was born in Wickliffe, Indiana, on March 18, 1932, to William and Mary (Sander) Merkel. She married Justin Hasenour on August 21, 1951. He preceded her in death on June 8, 1984.

She retired after 29 years from Aristokraft. She was a homemaker and a caregiver.

She was a member of Divine Mercy Parish – St. Anthony Catholic Church and Christian Mothers. She was involved in CHRP, was a Divine Mercy sacristan and Eucharistic Minister to the homebound.

Esther enjoyed gardening, her roses, quilting and birdwatching.

Surviving are five children, Dan (Anne) Hasenour, St. Anthony, IN, Mary Ann (James) Stenftenagel, St. Anthony, IN, Joseph (Susan) Hasenour, St. Anthony, IN, Antonia Laux, Celestine, IN, Juan (Michelle) Hasenour, Terre Haute, IN, 11 grandchildren, 17, great grandchildren, siblings, Robert Merkel, Huntingburg, IN, Imelda Sermersheim, Newburgh, IN, Magdalen (Ronald) Buechlein, Jasper, IN, Clarissa Patterson, West Baden, IN, Ronald (Judy) Merkel, Alfordsville, IN, and one brother-in-law, Charlie Stetter, Huntingburg, IN

Preceding her in death besides her husband are one son-in-law, Frank Laux, siblings, James (Virginia) Merkel, Marita (Vincent) Hasenour, Joan (Maurice) Hasenour, Ambrose and Melvin Merkel, and Sandra Stetter, one sister-in-law, Margaret Merkel, and two brothers-in-law, Thomas Sermersheim and Louis Patterson.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Esther C. Hasenour will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, February 1, 2025, at St. Anthony Catholic Church in St. Anthony, Indiana, with burial to follow in the church cemetery.

A visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. until the 11:00 a.m. Mass time at St. Anthony Catholic Church on Saturday.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Anthony Fire Department and St. Anthony Quilters Group.

