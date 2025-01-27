A fire on Sunday evening led to the death of 59-year-old Larry Cronin of Perry County. Authorities confirm the investigation into the incident is ongoing.

According to Chief Deputy Eric Dickenson, a 911 call was received by Central Dispatch at approximately 6:40 p.m. on January 26, 2025, reporting smoke at a residence near Gatchel. Emergency responders, including the Anderson Township Fire Department, EMS, and law enforcement, were dispatched to 13501 Old State Road 37.

Upon arrival, first responders located Cronin unresponsive inside the home. CPR was immediately administered, and he was transported to Perry County Memorial Hospital by EMS. Despite these efforts, Cronin was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

Officials have not disclosed further details, as the investigation into the fire remains active.