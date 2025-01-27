Latest News

Heart of Jasper invites basketball fans to the historic Astra Theatre for a special watch party featuring the IU vs. Purdue men’s basketball game this Friday, January 31. Doors open at 7:30 p.m., and tip-off is at 8:00 p.m. Refreshments will be available for purchase during the event.

This event is part of a partnership between Heart of Jasper and Jasper’s Backyard, which offers free monthly movies and games at the Astra Theatre from January through March. These family-friendly events are open to all ages, with refreshments available for purchase.

Upcoming Events at the Astra Theatre:

  • Friday, January 31: IU vs. Purdue Men’s Basketball Game, 8:00 p.m.
  • Saturday, February 22: Disney Short Films, 10:00 a.m.–2:00 p.m. (as part of the Pamper My Princess event)
  • Sunday, March 2: IU vs. Purdue Women’s Basketball Game, 2:00 p.m.
