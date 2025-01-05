A two day manhunt of the shooter of an Orange County deputy sheriff has concluded tonight in Louisville, Kentucky.

This evening, State Police investigators and officers with the Louisville Metro Police Department were led to a home in the 3700 block of Wheeler Avenue in Louisville, attempting to locate Austin Schepers for his involvement in the shooting of Orange County Deputy Sheriff Zac Andry early Friday morning. During the investigation on Wheeler Avenue, officers located Schepers. While details regarding the confrontation remain under investigation, the confrontation resulted in Schepers being shot and killed at the scene by law enforcement.

The Louisville Metro Police Department will be providing additional information as to the involvement of their officers during the encounter with details as they can per their investigation.

There is no longer a threat to public safety regarding the manhunt for Schepers.