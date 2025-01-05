Mary Agnes Smith-Johnson, 85, of Ferdinand, formerly of Fairdale, KY, passed away on Friday, January 3rd at Scenic Hills at the Monastery in Ferdinand.

Mary was born September 17, 1939 in Huntingburg to Paul and Cecelia (Krampe) Luebbehusen. She married Kenny Smith in 1965. After Kenny’s passing, she married Allen Johnson. He preceded her in death in October of 2023. Mary was a member of Christ the King Parish, St. Ferdinand Church.

She is survived by a sister, Martha (Kenneth) Englert of Ferdinand. Mary was preceded in death by her husbands, Kenny and Allen; brothers, John, Norb, and Tom Luebbehusen.

Funeral services will beon Friday, January 10th at 11:00 AM in St. Ferdinand Church. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

Friends may call from 9:00 AM until the time of services at the church. Online condolences may be shared at www.becherfuneralhome.com