Gerald “Jerry” D. Brewer, age 87, of Jasper, Indiana, passed away surrounded by family at 7:01 a.m. on Friday, January 3, 2025, at Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center in Jasper, Indiana.

Jerry was born in Paducah, Kentucky, on March 30, 1937, to Paul and Wilma (Harris) Brewer. He married Jorene Neikirk on December 28, 1958, at Wilmore, Kentucky. She preceded him in death on September 29, 1995.

Jerry was a 1955 graduate of Paducah Tilghman. He then earned bachelor’s and master’s degrees in education from Western Kentucky University. While at WKU he was a four-year letterman for the Hilltopper football team.

He began teaching and coaching at Jasper High School in 1959 and taught until 2000 and remained coach until 2002. He coached football for 44 years and at retirement was the winningest football coach in Indiana prep history with a record of 368-102-2 that included a 4A State Championship in 2001. His football teams appeared in the state final 5 times, won 10 sectional and regionals, along with 20 conference titles that included 9 undefeated regular seasons. The football stadium was renamed in his honor in 2008. He was also Head Track Coach for 27 years.

He was inducted into the Indiana High School Football Hall of Fame in 1992, National High School Coaches Hall of Fame in 2023. Named Indiana Football Coach of the Year in 1977 and 1983. He was also a charter member of the Jasper High School Hall of Fame in 2022 and Paducah Tilghman HOF in 2021.

He was a member of Trinity United Church of Christ in Jasper where he served on the church council, was a Kentucky Colonel, and was awarded the Sagamore of the Wabash, was a member and past president of the Indiana Football Coaches Association, was the adult sponsor for Fellowship of Christian Athletes at JHS.

He loved watching football and enjoyed golfing, fishing, playing cards and spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren.

He is survived by a daughter, Christy (Mike) Harder, Jasper, IN, two grandchildren, Ryan Harder and partner, David Armstrong, Austin, TX, and Adam (Hayley) Harder, Brownsburg, IN, two great grandchildren, Kade and Kael Harder.

Preceding him in death besides his wife, an infant son, Gary Brewer, and one step brother, Jeff Brewer.

A funeral service for Jerry Brewer will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday January 9, 2025, at Redemption Christian Church in Jasper, Indiana, with burial to follow in Fairview Cemetery in Jasper.

A visitation will be held from 2:00-7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, January 8, 2025, at the Becher-Kluesner Downtown Chapel in Jasper, Indiana.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Lange-Fuhs Cancer Center or to a favorite charity.

