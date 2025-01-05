The Indiana Department of Homeland Security (IDHS) State Emergency Operations Center (SEOC) activated at 7 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 5, to coordinate the state’s response to the incoming winter storm.



This activation brings additional subject matter experts from other state agencies and external partners into one location to facilitate an effective, direct and coordinated response to the winter storm impacting the state.



Indiana Governor Eric J. Holcomb also activated highway assistance teams from the Indiana National Guard to respond to some areas expecting dangerous road conditions as a result of the storm.

IDHS encourages all Hoosiers to do their part to prepare for the storm. Visit GetPrepared.in.gov for winter storm travel and safety tips.