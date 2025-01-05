A Charlestown, Indiana man was killed when the car he was operating drove off the roadway and struck a pole early Sunday morning.

Around 1:40 Sunday morning, the New Albany Police Department requested assistance from the Indiana State Police with a single-vehicle, serious-injury crash that occurred after Midnight in the 1800 block of Klerner Lane in New Albany. Trooper Ben Davis with the Sellersburg Post crash reconstruction team responded.



The driver, 23-year-old Isaiah Cole Lamkin, of Charlestown, Indiana who was the sole occupant of the vehicle, was transported to U of L Hospital in Louisville for severe injuries. Sadly, Mr. Lamkin passed away shortly after arriving at the hospital.

The preliminary investigation reveals that the Silver 2007 Toyota Highlander operated by Mr. Lamkin drove off the left side of the roadway for an unknown reason. The car struck a mailbox and utility pole before coming to rest. Investigators are attempting to determine why the vehicle left the roadway. No signs of drugs or alcohol were observed at the scene, and weather was not a factor in the crash.

The investigation is ongoing. Trooper Davis was assisted by members of the New Albany Police Department.

The family of the deceased has been notified.