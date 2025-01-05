With dangerous winter weather forecasted this weekend, Dubois REC is taking proactive steps to address potential power outages caused by snow and ice. The cooperative is urging members to prepare as well, emphasizing safety and readiness in the face of possible service disruptions.

Dubois REC advises those who rely on essential medical devices to have a backup plan in place, as the duration of outages cannot be guaranteed under extreme weather conditions. Safety remains the cooperative’s top priority.

Tips for Preparing Your Home and Family

Prevent Frozen Pipes : Keep faucets dripping and learn how to shut off water valves in case of a burst.

: Keep faucets dripping and learn how to shut off water valves in case of a burst. Build a Supply Kit : Include batteries, first aid items, battery-powered lights, and radios.

: Include batteries, first aid items, battery-powered lights, and radios. Plan for Alternative Shelter: Arrange to stay with family or friends if power outages occur.

Safety Around Power Lines

The cooperative reminds members to stay away from downed lines, which may remain energized and dangerous. Treat all low-hanging or fallen lines as live and report them immediately by calling Dubois REC at 812-482-5455.

Dubois REC thanks its linemen and support staff for their dedication during challenging conditions and asks for patience as crews work to restore power if outages occur. Members can report outages using the same phone number.

For the latest updates, visit Dubois REC’s website or social media channels.