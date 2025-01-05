Carmen Sulema Leija-Cital, age 49, of Dale, passed away at 11:55 a.m., Thursday, January 2, 2025, at Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center in Jasper.

She was born July 26, 1975, in Ciudad Guadalupe Victoria, Durango, Mexico, to Cipriano and Sabina (Ramirez) Cital; and was united in marriage to Ramiro Leija-Hernandez. Carmen loved spending time with her family and was looking forward to becoming a grandma. She enjoyed flowers, baking, reading her Bible in the mornings, Sci-Fi movies, and taking pictures. The family was everything to Carmen and took it upon herself to keep the family together. She was preceded in death by her mother, Sabina Cital.

She is survived by her husband, Ramiro Leija-Hernandez of Dale; son, Yomar (Melissa Perez) Leija-Cital of Ferdinand; daughter, Andrea Leija-Cital of Dale; siblings, Zita Cital, Dante Cital, Alicia Martinez, Tomasa (Robert Villalpando) Cital and Abisai (Hannah Ramirez) Ramirez; nieces and nephews, and one grandchild on the way.

Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m., C.S.T., on Saturday, prior to the service at the funeral home. Funeral services for Carmen Sulema Leija-Cital will be held at 1:00 p.m., C.S.T., Saturday, January 11, 2025, at Rainey Funeral Home in Dale. Burial will follow at Fairmount Cemetery in Huntingburg.

