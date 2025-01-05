Latest News

Two counties in rural southwestern Indiana have declared a State of Emergency due to the winter storms. Both Crawford and Perry have declared these emergencies because the snow and ice are beyond both counties’ resources and capabilities at present.

A Level Red Travel Warning has been issued meaning no travel other than a medical necessity is permitted at this time. No roadways are being officially closed by either county but they are asking residents to refrain from traveling.

These emergencies will stay in place until canceled by Crawford and Perry Counties.

On By Jared Atkins

