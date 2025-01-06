Dubois County has faced significant challenges from severe weather, resulting in heavy snow and ice accumulation. In response, the Board of Commissioners has issued a Local Emergency Declaration for the county. This declaration will remain in effect until January 7, 2025, at which point it will be reassessed.
Residents are urged to follow all emergency protocols, work alongside public officials and disaster response teams as they implement operational plans, and adhere to lawful instructions from authorized officers.
