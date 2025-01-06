Heart of Jasper releases the line up for the 2025 Movies on Main series. Through a partnership with Jasper’s Backyard, Heart of Jasper hosts free monthly movies (and games) at the Astra Theatre beginning in January and running through March. The movies are free for all ages to attend. Refreshments are available to purchase.

Event Details:

Saturday January 11th at 2:00pm – Remember the Titans

FridayJanuary 31st at 8:00pm – IU vs PU Men’s Basketball Game

Saturday February 22nd from 10:00am-2:00pm-Disney Short Films (as a part of Pamper My Princess Event)

Sunday March 2nd at 2:00pm-IU vs PU Women’s Basketball Game

We look forward to seeing you for Remember the Titans at the historic Astra Theatre on Saturday January 11th.

About Heart of Jasper

Heart of Jasper is a new 501(c)3 non-profit organization formed through the nationwide organization Main Street America. The mission is to create the epicenter of activity for the community by leveraging existing assets, transforming those in need, and instilling new energy through creative programs and collaborative leadership. The vision is to create the best small-town experience for all.