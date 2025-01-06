Daviess Community Hospital is pleased to announce that Amy Sites, FNP-C, has joined the North Daviess Medical Clinic, 202 North West St.

Sites, a dedicated healthcare professional with more than 20 years of experience, will see patients Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. The clinic is closed on Saturday and Sunday.

Sites began her healthcare career in 2002, working in roles that included paramedic, ER nurse, and flight nurse (CFRN) before becoming a nurse practitioner. She earned her associate and bachelor’s degrees in nursing from Vincennes University, then completed her master’s in nursing with a Family Nurse Practitioner focus at Indiana Wesleyan University. She is board-certified through the American Academy of Nurse Practitioners (AANP).

Sites brings extensive experience in emergency departments, urgent care centers, and non-surgical weight management clinics. Her previous roles include positions at Fast Pace Urgent Care in Bedford, Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center in Jasper, Medislim in Crawfordsville, First Care Urgent Care in Bedford, and IU Health’s ER and Urgent Care services. She also holds instructor certifications in BLS, PALS, and PHTLS.

Away from the clinic, Sites resides in Bedford with her husband and three daughters on a small farm with goats, chickens, dogs, and cats. She enjoys traveling to state and national parks, hiking and participating in shooting sports.

For more information or to schedule an appointment, call the North Daviess Medical Clinic at 812-636-7300. Further details about Daviess Community Hospital services are available at DCHosp.org.

About Daviess Community Hospital

Daviess Community Hospital (DCH) stands as a beacon of health and wellness in southwestern Indiana. Serving the region with one 48-bed hospital, six specialty clinics, and six outpatient clinics, DCH is dedicated to providing top-tier medical care. Nestled in Washington, Indiana, this not-for-profit health system is one of the area’s largest private employers, boasting a team of over 620 passionate professionals. DCH is unwavering in its mission to improve the health of the people of the communities it serves not only by delivering excellent medical care, but also by ensuring accessibility, promoting healthy living, and collaborating with local agencies to address community health needs. As an affiliate of Ascension St. Vincent, DCH is committed to being the healthcare provider of choice, continuously striving for excellence and innovation. Discover more about DCH’s services and commitment to health at dchosp.org.