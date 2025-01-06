The Indiana State Department of Agriculture (ISDA), in collaboration with the Indiana Economic Development Corporation (IEDC), announced they are hosting an Indiana Pavilion at the 2025 Sweets and Snacks Expo in Indianapolis. Snack and confectionery companies are invited to exhibit in this pavilion alongside fellow Indiana companies from May 13th – 15th, 2025, at the Indiana Convention Center.



The Indiana Pavilion is a 2,400-square-foot space on the Sweets and Snacks Expo trade show floor designated for Indiana exhibitors. The goal is to promote Indiana companies and provide a competitive advantage by offering enhanced amenities. ISDA hosted the first Indiana Pavilion in 2024 and through an MOU with IEDC is expanding in 2025.



The 2025 Indiana Pavilion includes the following:

25% discount on booth space rental cost

Targeted business-to-business connections through a networking reception hosted by ISDA and IEDC

Indiana branding and signage throughout the pavilion

Enhanced booth space package

Optional shelf in the Featured Product Showcase

Inclusion in the Indiana Pavilion advertisement in the Show Daily Magazine

Exhibitor education series for trade show preparation

Connections with state legislators, ISDA, and IEDC staff

The Sweets and Snacks Expo is hosted by the National Confectioners Association to promote confectionery and snack manufacturers. With over 950 exhibitors and 16,000 attendees, it is the largest U.S. trade show devoted to candy and snacks. Visit the exhibitor prospectus to learn more about the benefits of exhibiting.



Suppliers to confectionery and snack manufacturers for products such as ingredients, flavors, packaging, machinery, business services, etc. are encouraged to register for the Supplier Showcase on May 12th – 13th, 2025, rather than the Indiana Pavilion.



Snack and confectionery companies interested in exhibiting in the Indiana Pavilion at the 2025 Sweets and Snacks Expo should contact ISDA International Trade Director, Drew Sherman at Asherman@ISDA.in.gov.