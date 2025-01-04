18 WJTS is proud to broadcast the Special Presentation of “100 Years of an American Hero”, an interview with Indiana’s Oldest Living WWII Veteran, Private First Class Loren Brown.

This feature interview, with PFC Brown and our very own Bill Potter, will dive into what life was like for Brown before, during, and after WWII, and what being a soldier during that time meant for him. Brown recently celebrated his 100th birthday back on December 14th, 2024, making him the oldest living WWII veteran in the Hoosier state.

The entire one-hour interview is currently available to watch and share on YouTube, at:

https://youtu.be/itQV1zfDIxc

Channel 18 WJTS-TV will be broadcasting the hour-long program, on the following days at the corresponding times:

Monday, January 6th at 6:00PM EST, 7:30PM EST, and again at 9:30PM EST

Friday, January 10th at 8:00PM EST

Sunday, January 12th at 8:00AM EST

18 WJTS would like to give thanks to Private First Class Loren Brown, Gary Brown, Senator Daryl Schmitt, and to all Veterans who have served, and they invite all to view the life story of Loren Brown.