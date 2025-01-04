Latest News

A dedicated account has been set up to assist the family of Orange County Sheriff’s Deputy Zach Andry. Donations can be made at any Springs Valley Bank and Trust branch, including the French Lick location at 8482 State Road 56, under the account name “Deputy Zach Andry & Family.” For more details or to locate a branch, visit svbt.bank/Locations-and-Hours or call 800-843-4947.

Additionally, contributions can be made online through the Indiana Fallen Heroes Foundation, a registered 501(c)(3) nonprofit, at indianafallen.org/fallen-heroes or via PayPal here.

Organizations and individuals wishing to assist with other expenses can send donations directly to:
Indiana Fallen Heroes Foundation, Inc.
1710 South 10th Street
Noblesville, IN 46060
For inquiries, call (317) 431-0755.

