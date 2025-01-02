The Martin County Soil and Water Conservation District (SWCD) invites residents and conservation enthusiasts to its Annual Meeting on Tuesday, February 4, 2025. The event will take place at the Martin County Community Building. Doors open at 6:00 p.m., with dinner served at 6:30 p.m.

This year’s featured speaker is Richard Beckort, Extension Educator, who will discuss conservation topics relevant to the region. The evening will also feature the quote, “Conservation is not hard; all you have to do is fall in love with the land,” by Fred Woods, to inspire attendees.

Tickets are $5.00 per person, with free admission for individuals aged 18 and under. Tickets can be purchased at the SWCD office or through supervisors David Gregory, Larry Sherfick, Kyle Turpin, Jon Richer, or Justin Clark.