Every January, fitness centers across southern Indiana welcome a wave of new members inspired by New Year’s resolutions. However, by mid-February, attendance often declines as initial enthusiasm wanes. Gyms are responding by offering accountability programs and personalized training to help members stick to their goals.

Psychologists explain that overly ambitious goals and a lack of immediate results are common reasons for quitting. Starting with short, manageable workouts and celebrating small victories can make fitness more enjoyable and sustainable. Group classes and workout buddies can also provide motivation.

For more advice on staying consistent with fitness goals, visit these links: Indiana Fitness Resources, Tips for Workout Success.