Visit Dubois County, Inc. is proud to announce the final stage of their “Elevated Wayfinding, Artistic Branding” project.

This project entails the installation of 19 wayfinding signs in select areas of Jasper, Huntingburg, and Ferdinand. Different from other wayfinding signs, 16 of these branded installs will showcase original pieces of artwork on the opposite traffic flow / left side of the roadway for cross traffic and foot traffic viewing.

The idea behind this initiative is to (1) create an elevated brand experience, (2) assist visitors through navigational ques, (3) build awareness of amenities to visitors, (4) enhance experiences through the expression of art, and (5) solidify the worthiness of Dubois County as a destination.

The sixteen artists that have created these large, 42” x 72” masterpieces include: Emily Colucci-Peak, Corie Eckerle, Kyle Eckert, Diane Elkins Wininger, Leah Diekhoff, Andrea Fleck, Carla Hall, Anna Hayden, Abby Laux, Adam Long, Taylor Mitchell, Samantha Pfaff, Laura Pommier, Jillian Tretter, Dylan Wathen, and Elizabeth Wertman.

This project has been in progress for some time. Visit Dubois County Executive Director, Whitney Lubbers exclaims, “We are incredibly excited to be trailblazers in installing wayfinding signage that adds artwork to the back instead of another metal, blank obstruction. Visit Dubois County prides ourselves on thinking of creative, aesthetic solutions and differentiating our destination.”

Visit Dubois County would like to offer special recognition of support to Dubois County Community Foundation. Their partnership allows for this “artistic expression” phase to come to fruition.

Visit Dubois County has hired 2 Sign Guys as their vendor. Their goal will be installing the 19 wayfinding signs and art pieces this month, beginning with the Jasper locations on Friday, January 3.

Be on the lookout for these beautiful pieces of art and branded wayfinding.

2025 will be another exciting year for Visit Dubois County with more projects and specialized tourism initiatives on the horizon. Stay informed by visiting their website: visitduboiscounty.com.