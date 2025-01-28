Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center is excited to once again host Women of the Heartland program for 2025. Women of the Heartland is devoted to promoting women’s health by sharing important information on women’s health topics. This year’s topics include “Menopause and the Power of Hormones,” “Bone Health: Building Strong Bones,” and “I Have Cancer, Now What? A Panel Discussion”. Join Physician Assistant Lisa Letterman, Nurse Practitioner Haley Vaal, and a panel of Lange-Fuhs Cancer Center providers as they share their knowledge during this special morning devoted to women’s health! Dr. Adam Dawkins will provide opening remarks for the event.

The event will be hosted at Venue 1408 located at 1408 N. Main Street in Huntingburg, on Saturday, March 1, 2025, from 9:00 – 11:30 a.m. EST. Doors will open at 8:30 a.m. for a light breakfast; information booths will also be on site. There is no admission fee; however, tax-deductible, monetary donations will be accepted to benefit heart and women’s health services at Memorial Hospital. Donors help keep Memorial Hospital on the cutting-edge of technology and help community members during their time of need. Cash, credit card or check will be accepted. Checks can be made payable to the Memorial Hospital Foundation.

Pre-registration is required by February 21, 2025.

For more information and to pre-register, please visit Memorial Hospital’s website at www.mhhcc.org and click on “Classes & Events,” or call the Marketing and Communication Department at 812-996-2352.