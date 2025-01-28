A Daviess Community Hospital Wound Care Center staff member performing MIST Therapy on a patient, using low-frequency ultrasound and saline mist to promote painless, non-invasive wound healing.

The Daviess Community Hospital Wound Care Center is proud to announce the introduction of MIST Therapy, a revolutionary, non-invasive treatment designed to promote faster healing for chronic and hard-to-heal wounds.

MIST Therapy uses low-frequency ultrasound delivered through a saline mist to stimulate the body’s natural healing processes. This advanced treatment reduces bacteria, controls inflammation, and improves blood flow, which accelerates tissue regeneration and wound healing.

“This is an incredible addition to our wound care services,” said Tracy Dlamini, MSN, RN, CWON, CFCS, CMSRN, program director at the Wound Care Center. “MIST Therapy is painless and gentle, making it an ideal option for patients who are dealing with wounds that haven’t responded to traditional methods. It reflects our commitment to providing the most advanced care available to our community.”

MIST Therapy can be used to treat a variety of wounds, including diabetic ulcers, pressure ulcers, venous leg ulcers, surgical wounds, burns, traumatic injuries, and other chronic or slow-healing wounds, even those with poor blood flow or dead tissue.

Benefits of MIST Therapy

Painless and gentle treatment

Reduction in bacteria and inflammation

Accelerated healing

Safe for patients with compromised healing

Transforming Wound Care in Southwestern Indiana

The addition of MIST Therapy enhances the Daviess Community Hospital Wound Care Center’s commitment to offering state-of-the-art treatments that improve patients’ quality of life. The center specializes in the treatment of chronic and hard-to-heal wounds, providing comprehensive care to help patients recover faster and avoid complications.

If you or a loved one is struggling with a slow-healing wound, call (812) 254-6824 to learn more about MIST Therapy and schedule an appointment. The Daviess Community Hospital Wound Care Center is located at 300 NE 14th St., Washington, IN.

For more information, visit dchosp.org/woundcare.