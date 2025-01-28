On Saturday, January 25, Jasper Police responded to a report of a hit-and-run accident near 15th and Newton Streets.

The suspect vehicle, a 2011 gray Chevy Impala, was later located on Wilhelm Strasse. Upon making contact with the driver, identified as 44-year-old Tony Grannan of Jasper, officers observed signs of intoxication and noted that he was in an indecent state.

Despite a warrant for a blood test, Grannan reportedly refused all tests. He was subsequently transported to the Dubois County Security Center, where he was charged with the following offenses:

Obstruction of Justice (Level 6 Felony)

Operating While Intoxicated Endangerment (Class A Misdemeanor)

Leaving the Scene of an Accident (Class B Misdemeanor)

Public Intoxication (Class B Misdemeanor)

Operating While Intoxicated (Class C Misdemeanor)

Public Nudity (Class C Misdemeanor)