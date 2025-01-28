Edward H. McGathy, Sr., age 79, of Selvin, Indiana, passed away on Friday, January 24, 2025, at Deaconess Gateway Hospital in Newburgh.

He was born September 3, 1945, in Dermott, Arkansas, to Edward Ralph McGathy and Alice Lois (Streeter) Deanda; and married Anita R. Hedge on March 21, 1992, at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church in Evansville. Edward was a semi-trailer truck driver for Styline Corporation and was a decorated United States Army veteran of the Vietnam War. He loved animals, kids, reading, and baseball. He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Frances L. Moorehead; and son-in-law, Kevin Wilson.

He is survived by his wife, Anita R. McGathy of Selvin; three children, Crystal Wilson of San Diego, CA, Francisco “Frankie” Cuevas of San Diego, CA and Edward (Nicole) McGathy, Jr. of Owensboro, KY; three step-children, Kevin (Paula) Lamey of Winslow, Micheal (Monica) Lamey of Jasper and Darlene (Jeff) Perry of Oakland City; two brothers, Micheal E. (Cheryl) McGathy of Boonville and Johnny S. McGathy of La Crosse, WI; one half-brother, Robert McGathy of California; three step-sisters, Dolly, Molly and Trixy; (19) grandchildren and (19) great-grandchildren.

Friends and family are invited to a gathering to celebrate the life of Edward McGathy, Sr., at the Nass & Son Funeral Home in Huntingburg from 9:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m., E.S.T., on February 22, 2025. A service will be held at 2:00 p.m., E.S.T., on February 22nd, at the funeral home. Military funeral honors will be conducted by the Holland American Legion Memorial Detail. Interment will take place at Selvin Cemetery. Condolences may be shared online at: www.nassandson.com