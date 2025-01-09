Parents in the NE Dubois area can soon register their 3- and 4-year-olds for the 2025-2026 preschool program at NE Dubois Elementary School. Registration is set for Tuesday, January 16, from 6 to 7 p.m. at the elementary school.

The preschool offers flexible attendance options for both age groups. Three-year-olds can attend two days a week, choosing between Monday/Wednesday or Tuesday/Thursday schedules. Four-year-olds have the option of attending two, three, or five days per week, with schedules that include Monday/Wednesday/Friday or Tuesday/Thursday/Friday, as well as a full Monday-through-Friday schedule.

Tuition rates vary based on attendance. For two days a week, the cost is $100 per month for half-days or $200 for full days. Three days a week costs $150 for half-days and $300 for full days, while five-day-a-week attendance is $250 per month for half-days and $500 for full days.

Transportation options are available for families, and parents are reminded that children must be at least 3 years old on or before the start of school to enroll. Families should bring the child’s birth certificate and Social Security card to registration.

For more details, forms are available online at nedubois.k12.in.us, or you can call the school office at 812-678-3011 with any questions.