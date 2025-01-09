Aspiring and seasoned writers alike are invited to the upcoming Writer’s Inspiration Night series, hosted at the Thyen-Clark Cultural Center. These open writing sessions, designed for participants ages 16 and older, will take place monthly on Wednesdays from 6:00 to 7:30 p.m. in Flex B.

Mark your calendars for the following dates: February 26, March 19, April 16, and May 21. Led by facilitator ShaeBreann Wagner, these sessions are aimed at strengthening writing techniques and enhancing individual tone through engaging prompts, group discussions, and time for sharing. Participants will also receive helpful handouts and can bring their preferred writing tools, such as notebooks, laptops, or tablets. All other materials will be provided, and no prior experience is necessary.

The cost to attend is $10 per session, with walk-ins welcome to pay cash at the door. Registration is encouraged and can be completed online at jasperarts.org/artworkshops.

The first session kicks off on Wednesday, February 26. Whether you’re a beginner or a seasoned wordsmith, this program offers a supportive and creative environment to hone your craft.