As Indiana’s 2025 legislative session kicks off, the American Heart Association (AHA) has unveiled a comprehensive policy agenda aimed at improving the health and well-being of all Hoosiers. Partnering with volunteer advocates from across the state, the AHA outlined six key initiatives they believe are critical to fostering longer, healthier lives in Indiana.

The initiatives include:

Implementing Cardiac Emergency Response Plans (CERP) in Schools: Ensuring every Indiana school is equipped to handle cardiac emergencies. Adding Thrombectomy-Capable Stroke Centers to the Stroke Center Designation Code: Enhancing the state’s ability to treat and manage strokes. Creating a Statewide Stroke Registry: Utilizing the AHA’s “Get With The Guidelines” program to streamline stroke care. Increasing Tobacco Taxes: Raising the tax on tobacco from $0.99 to $2.00 while ensuring parity for alternatives like vape and heated tobacco products. The state’s tobacco tax has remained unchanged since 2007. Improving Standards for Early Childhood Education Centers: Requiring healthy nutrition and physical activity standards as part of licensing. Protecting Medicaid: Advocating against cuts and maintaining postpartum care, self-monitored blood pressure coverage, and expanded access.

“These initiatives address urgent health priorities for Indiana,” the AHA stated, urging lawmakers to take swift action on these measures. The organization emphasized the critical need to reduce heart disease-related deaths, expand access to lifesaving healthcare, and create healthier communities across the state.

The AHA also announced plans for a Lobby Day at the State Capitol on February 17, where advocates will meet with legislators to discuss these policy priorities. Hoosiers can support these efforts by joining the AHA’s “You’re the Cure” network for updates and engagement opportunities.

For more information about Lobby Day, visit the AHA’s website at https://midwestregion.quorum.us/event/20269/.

By focusing on these initiatives, the American Heart Association aims to create a healthier Indiana, where communities thrive, and residents live longer, healthier lives.