Tell City Pretzels, a cherished local brand with locations in Tell City and Jasper, has been selected as a recipient of the Indiana Grown program’s grant funding. The $25,000 in grants will help seven businesses promote their Indiana-made products at national trade shows, including the Snacks and Sweets Expo in Indianapolis.

Known for their crunchy, flavorful pretzels, Tell City Pretzels continues to be a standout in southern Indiana while gaining recognition beyond the state. The Indiana Grown program’s support ensures companies like Tell City Pretzels can showcase their products to a broader audience and grow their market presence.

Other grant recipients include businesses from across the state, such as Tulip Tree Creamery and Smoking Goose, who will represent Indiana at trade shows in New York and Chicago.